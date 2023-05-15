AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Witnesses said a 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face at an Akron home on Friday, May 12, according to a news release.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. Friday to the house in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue.

The girl was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital and was reportedly in serious but stable condition. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to the release.

Witnesses told police that 18-year-old Levell Gary, who lives in the home, accidentally shot the girl while they were in the living room.

Gary left the home immediately after, but later returned. He was questioned at the police station and later charged with felonious assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Court records show he was arraigned Saturday, May 13, in Akron Municipal Court, where he was given a $50,000 bond. His case is now pending before a grand jury.