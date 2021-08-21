Police take down thin blue line flag that honored fallen Cleveland officer, following complaints to ODOT

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police gathered today at 1 p.m. to take down a thin blue line flag in honor of a fallen officer after complaints were made to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Officer David Fahey was killed in the line of duty in a hit-skip on Interstate 90 west in 2017 and a flag was placed along the highway in remembrance of his sacrifice.

But ODOT says it had to come down.

A highway sign there states that the section of the freeway has been named for Officer Fahey, but under the sign, you could see a personalized thin blue line flag with the officer’s badge number where fellow officers put it up.

There are specific rules about putting anything up along the highways and the agency has received complaints, according to ODOT.

The department says, while the flag had to be be removed, the large brown highway sign with the officer’s name will still stand.