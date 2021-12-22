Police: Garfield Heights officer shoots woman following vehicle pursuit into Cleveland

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was reportedly shot by a Garfield Heights officer following a reported apartment shooting and subsequent police pursuit Tuesday night, Garfield Heights police confirmed.

Garfield Heights police were called to the scene of Valley Lane Apartments near Rockside around 11:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Witnesses who called 911 said a red SUV and a blue SUV were involved and that someone in the red SUV may be injured.

Police attempted to pull over the driver of the blue SUV, but the individual continued to drive away at a high speed. They followed the vehicle into Cleveland, and at the train tracks at Aetna Road, the suspect got out of the vehicle and started waving a gun, police reported.

An officer then fired their gun, striking the person in the passenger seat.

The Cleveland Division of Police Force Investigation Team is now handling the incident investigation. They confirmed the Garfield Heights officer shot a 20-year-old woman and she was taken to University Hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any other injuries from the initial shooting. Police are still searching for the driver who reportedly got away.

Per policy, the Garfield Heights officer who fired their weapon has been put on leave.