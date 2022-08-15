BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Broadview Heights said the latest social media trend can cause “serious damage” to garage doors.

The department has received multiple reports of young adults and juveniles “using their bodies to slam into garage doors,” according to a news release. Police believe it to be part of a social media trend.

The department is stepping up patrols and investigating each incident. Residents are being asked to report “any suspicious activity” and make sure their security cameras are on and working properly, according to the release.

Those who may know the identities of the alleged vandals are urged to call the dispatch center at 440-526-5400.

Broadview Heights has a curfew for minors, police noted:

For age 12 and younger: From darkness to 6:30 a.m.;

For age 13 to 15: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.;

For age 16 to 17: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.