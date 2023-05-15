NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old driver being pursued by city police lost control and slammed his car into a Westlake house, police said.

The three-minute chase started just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14. Officers spotted the vehicle leaving the Center Ridge Road Speedway gas station, driving on Jaycox Road with its headlights off, according to a news release from North Ridgeville police.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over, but he fled east on U.S. Route 20. He later lost control on a curve along Mills Road and ran into a home along Mills Ponte Way in Westlake. The chase lasted about three minutes and spanned about three miles.

No one inside the home was injured.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Kelvin Roche Melendez, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He was then taken to the Lorain County Jail and charged with failure to comply, driving without headlights, reckless operation and driving without a license.

Melendez’ case has not yet been filed in the Elyria Municipal Court.