AKRON (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed at school Friday, according to a news release.

The 15-year-old boy was injured during an altercation that happened before 1:12 p.m. Friday in the boys’ bathroom, according to preliminary information from Akron police.

The student was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was detained by the school’s resource officer and taken to the police station for questioning. He could face charges of felonious assault, among others, police said.

Both of the students were freshman, said Akron schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack in a statement Friday:

We are grateful for the quick actions of our student resource officer at the school who responded instantly, went into the bathroom, and apprehended the suspect while summoning aid for the victim. Akron police are working with our security teams to assess what led to this senseless act of violence and how a weapon ended up in a student’s hands while in school. Our school administrators at Firestone have been in communication with Firestone families conveying everything we know about what happened today. We pray for the student who was attacked and will be reassessing security procedures as we prepare for class next week. Christine Fowler Mack, Akron Public Schools superintendent

Akron police aren’t releasing any further details or offering interviews right now, “as the investigation is still fluid at this time,” a police spokesperson said.