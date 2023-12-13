*Attached video: Man killed in hit-and-run; Willowick police search for driver

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A suspect vehicle is in police possession after a driver hit and killed a man crossing a street in Willowick and then drove off.

According to the Willowick Police Department, no arrests have yet been made in connection to the hit-and-run and investigations are still ongoing.

The hit-and-run happened around 7 p.m. on Monday outside the Shoregate Towers apartment building on Lake Shore Blvd.

Police said officers found a man who had been hit by a car in the eastbound lanes of the road.

Police said he had serious life-threatening injuries.

The victim, identified as Gary Prekel, 66, died at the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Willowick Police Department.