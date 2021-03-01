Police find possible hash oil lab after Canal Fulton apartment explosion

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canal Fulton Police Department is investigating an explosion last week at an apartment building.

Officers and firefighters responded to the three-unit building on Colony Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, they spotted a man trying to put the bricks back in place on the apartment when they arrived. Crews quickly extinguished a small fire in the basement. No one was injured.

(Photo courtesy: Canal Fulton police)

(Photo courtesy: Canal Fulton police)

Police searched the apartment with the help of the Division of State Fire Marshal and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They found items indicating a butane hash oil lab, Canal Fulton police said.

No charges have been filed.

Hash oil, also called honey oil, is extracted from marijuana plants using butane, a highly flammable gas. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the butane bonds with the THC to create an oily substance. The end product can be 90 percent more potent than traditional marijuana.