Police find homicide victim after callers report pool of blood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating a homicide on Lakewood Heights Blvd.

Police say officers were called to the 13900 block for a wellness check on Sunday, Dec. 26 around 7 p.m.

According to police, callers saw blood coming from under the garage door.

Officers found the victim, identified as Chris Dong Vo, 57, in the garage.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim died from cutting wounds.

Police say the victim was last seen alive on Christmas Eve.

2 people have been arrested but no charges have been filed.

