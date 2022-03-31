AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Two people were injured when their car crash into a house on Hawk Avenue in Akron early Thursday morning.

Akron police said the Jeep Cherokee was speeding down the street just before 3 a.m. when the driver lost control. The SUV hit a pole and two retaining walls, then went airborne.

The two people inside the vehicle, a 17-year-old and a 25-year-old, were ejected through the sunroof, police said. The SUV eventually hit the front porch.

The house was occupied, but no one inside was injuried.

The teen from the car was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 25-year-old’s condition is unknown at this time.

Officer recovered at least four bottles of promethazine syrup and nearly 200 grams of marijuana in the SUV, according to Akron police. Promethazine syrup, which is used to treat allergies and cold symptoms, can be a key ingredient in the drug “sizzurp” or “purple drank.”

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.