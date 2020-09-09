Body of missing three-year-old boy found during search in Toledo, officials say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body of three-year-old Braylen Noble was found on Wednesday.

According to Toledo police, the child was first reported missing on Friday, Sept. 4.

His mother told local news outlets over the weekend that she thought maybe he had fallen out of an apartment window. He has autism and is non-verbal.

Search and rescue crews have been desperately looking for the boy ever since.

A cause of death has been been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News