Body of missing three-year-old boy found during search in Toledo, officials say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body of three-year-old Braylen Noble was found on Wednesday.

According to Toledo police, the child was first reported missing on Friday, Sept. 4.

His mother told local news outlets over the weekend that she thought maybe he had fallen out of an apartment window. He has autism and is non-verbal.

Search and rescue crews have been desperately looking for the boy ever since.

A cause of death has been been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

