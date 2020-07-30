Police find body in front yard of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating a shooting death that happened early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 16100 block of Walden Ave. just before 1:30 a.m.

Police found a body in the front yard of a home.







16100 block of Walden Ave., Cleveland

FOX 8 crews on the scene reported several vehicles on the street had bullet holes.

Neighbors tell FOX 8 they heard at least 10 gunshots.

The Cleveland Division of Police taped off the area on Walden Ave. as homicide detectives and the crime scene unit gathered evidence.

