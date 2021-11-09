Police find body in burned-out house in search for missing woman

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– Police discovered a body in a burned-out house in East Cleveland while investigating a missing woman.

Alishah Pointer, 22, was last seen on Nov. 4 and her family reported her missing the next day, the Cleveland Division of the FBI said.

East Cleveland police said they received a tip just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that Pointer’s body was in the basement of a house on Savannah Avenue near Manhattan Avenue. Officers found the body of an African-American female. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the official identification.

Police Chief Scott Gardner said detectives have been working 18 hours a day on Pointer’s possible abduction.

“We continue to work on this case and are doing our best to bring justice to the family in this matter,” Gardner said.

The FBI and the Secret Service are also assisting in the investigation.