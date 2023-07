ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks you to be advised they’re handling a two vehicle crash on State Route 2 westbound in Erie County near State Route 13 westbound.

The highway patrol says the roadway is shut down on westbound lanes in that area.

They said there are injuries and one fatality in the crash.

Erie County ODOT has been notified for a detour.

Updates will be sent as they become available, the highway patrol said.