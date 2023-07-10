[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Monday, July 10, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A disgruntled ex-employee of a car rental service at the Cleveland airport took one of its cars and tried to run over co-workers, then tried to blow up the facility’s gas station, according to witnesses.

Darchun Burks, 26, of Cleveland, faces a felony charge of aggravated arson in Cleveland Municipal Court, and is now in jail, records show.

Burks is a former employee of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport’s Enterprise car rental location along Maplewood Avenue who had been previously accused of stealing a car and fired in June, according to a city police report.

Police responded to the Enterprise location on Saturday, July 9, on a report that Burks had stolen one of the rental vehicles and was “driving around in it,” reads the report. When they arrived, they found Burks was being held down by two employees and made an arrest.

After being placed on administrative leave for reportedly stealing an Enterprise car in June, Burks allegedly came back to the facility on June 15 and stole a car, leading Parma police on a high-speed chase.

Witnesses on Saturday — several of whom told police they feared for their lives — said they saw Burks ramming vehicles and other property, and trying to run down at least one employee, who jumped out of the way. They also saw Burks attempt to start a fire at the facility’s gas station by pouring out gasoline.

After Burks’ arrest, Burks told police the intention was “to spray gasoline on the vehicle and let it burn,” reads the report.

City arson investigators found spilled gasoline around the pump area, as well as the box of matches Burks allegedly used in an attempt to light the pumps on fire.

“The scene contained so much damage that it will take hours or days to [assess] the totality of the situation,” a city officer wrote in the report.

Future court dates have not been set.