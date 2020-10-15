Police: Endangered lemur stolen in break-in at San Francisco Zoo

This Dec. 17, 2018, photo provided by the San Francisco Police courtesy of the San Francisco Zoo, shows a missing lemur, named Maki. The ring-tailed lemur was missing from the San Francisco Zoo after someone broke into an enclosure overnight and stole the endangered animal, police said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The 21-year-old male lemur was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors, zoo and police officials said. They’re seeking tips from the public in hopes of finding the lemur, explaining that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care. (Marianne V. Hale/San Francisco Zoo via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, California (AP) — Police in California say someone broke into the San Francisco Zoo overnight and stole a ring-tailed lemur.

They said the 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors Wednesday.

Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure and processed the scene for evidence.

This morning, our 21-year-old male ring-tailed lemur, Maki, was discovered missing from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest. @SFPD is assisting with the recovery of this highly endangered animal. If the public has information, please call SFPD’s 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. pic.twitter.com/vqb9pRg0VX — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) October 14, 2020

They’re seeking tips from the public, saying that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care, and they are circulating a photo of a ring-tailed lemur.

The zoo boasts the largest outdoor lemur habitat in the country, housing seven different lemur species native to Madagascar.

