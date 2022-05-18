EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are warning people about recent carjackings in the area.

According to police, multiple vehicles were taken in the last week.

Police say the carjackings happened on Sidney Dr., Brush Ave., Tungsten Rd. and Babbitt Rd.

Another carjacking attempt happened on E. 212 near N. Lakeland on Sunday.

Police say the carjackings had several things in common:

Incidents occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Victim was alone, either sitting in or exiting the car

Victim’s vehicle blocked in

3 to 5 suspects involved

Police say the suspects are likely driving a vehicle stolen from another city.

They’re young males, according to police, and at least one of them is armed with a handgun during the crimes.

Police are encouraging people to take preventative measures.

They say to park in well-lit areas, be aware of your surroundings, do not drive alone if possible and don’t sit inside your car on your phone.

Call Euclid police if you have any information about the carjackings at (216)731-1234 and as always, call 911 if you’re experiencing an emergency.