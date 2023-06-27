[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage of an 83-year-old driver crashing into a market in Avon.]

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — An 80-year-old woman suffered a minor injury when she crashed her SUV into a pharmacy, according to city police.

Police officers and firefighters responded just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the CVS along Som Center Road, according to a news release from the police department.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a minor injury to her hand.

The building and her vehicle both sustained minor damage.

The woman reportedly accidentally accelerated forward, jumped the curb and hit the side of the building, according to the release.