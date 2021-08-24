Police: East Cleveland mayoral candidate charged with assaulting current mayor

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An East Cleveland mayoral candidate was arrested after investigators say he assaulted the current mayor.

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, officers were called to the New Covenant Lutheran Church in the 1400 block of Hayden Avenue after someone reportedly assaulted Mayor Brandon King.

The mayor told officers that he got into a heated argument with mayoral candidate Atown Billings after a debate. During the exchange, King told officers that Billings pushed him.

King filed a criminal affidavit against Billings for assault.

Billings was then arrested and taken to the East Cleveland City Jail.