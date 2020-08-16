Police: East Cleveland car chase ends in collision, two suspects tased, arrested

Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police Department

Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police Department

Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police Department

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police report being involved in a short car chase, which ended with a car collision and two arrests.

Police responded to Pontiac Street recently after an argument involving a gun was reported.

The man who called reportedly said, “I’m a killer, the police better hurry.”

Upon arrival, police spotted a vehicle that matched a description of the one the man with a gun was reportedly inside of at the corner of 125th Street and Shaw Avenue.

After a short car chase, police report that the driver of the vehicle opened his door and revealed a Mac-10 style weapon. In order to keep the driver inside the car, police reported crashing into the car door.

A passenger and the driver tried to leave the vehicle and a taser was used on both individuals.

No one was injured in the pursuit and both suspects were taken into custody.

Police report that the car the suspects were riding in was returned stolen from Strongsville. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: