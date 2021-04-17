Police: Early morning shooting at Cleveland café leaves one man injured

CLEVELAN (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting incident that took place on the west side of Cleveland early Saturday morning, reportedly leaving one person injured.

The incident reportedly occurred at Ridge Café at 7216 Clark Avenue around 3:12 a.m.

Police said a fight had broken out between two women when a 30 year-old man appears to have stepped in and threatened some with a weapon. The 30-year-old was reportedly then shot by the other man in the chest.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out the Cleveland Police Department.