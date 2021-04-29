Police: Driver hits vehicles after being shot in Lorain, later dies

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lorain Thursday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 2400 block of E. 29th Street around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident.

Once on scene, police found a vehicle in a yard at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Gary Avenue. Police say the vehicle had struck several other cars before coming to rest in the yard.

Police say the driver, a 36-year-old Lorain man, had been shot several times. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. According to Lorain police, no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information about the case should call Det. Chris Colon at (440) 204-2105.