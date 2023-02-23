CLEVELAND (WJW) — A baby girl was placed in intensive care after being injured in a late Wednesday crash outside a Cleveland hospital.

It happened at about 11 p.m. near Euclid Avenue and UH Drive, according to Cleveland police.

An SUV driven by a 61-year-old man who was fleeing East Cleveland police officers in the oncoming lane passed a red light along Euclid Avenue, striking the front ends of two other sedans that had stopped for the light in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The car carrying a 29-year-old woman and an infant girl who was in a car seat in the back was pushed back and into a tree on the road’s dividing island, according to the release.

The baby was taken to the hospital by bystanders and confined to an intensive care unit. The woman was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Crash in front of UH hospital (WJW)

The SUV driver and the driver of the third car were also treated for minor injuries at the hospital.