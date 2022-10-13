ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 24-year-old Elyria man accused of fatally stabbing a dog that he claimed bit his child is expected to face a felony charge.

City police responded just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to a home in the 200 block of 16th Street for an animal complaint, according to a news release.

The caller said his roommate, Andre L. Williams, 24, of Elyria, attacked the dog after learning the dog may have bitten his son.

Williams later admitted to police he stabbed the dog “in a fit of rage,” according to the release. He was arrested on a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

He was arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the city’s municipal court, where he was handed a $750 bond.

The dog was transported to an emergency veterinarian hospital, but later died, according to police. Williams’ charge is expected to be upgraded to an “appropriate” felony, police said.