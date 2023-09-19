BRADENTON, Flo. (WJW) – A police K-9 is recovering after she was bitten by a venomous snake.

According to a series of Facebook posts by the Bradenton Police Department, the 4-year-old search-and-rescue bloodhound, named Liberty, was bitten during the team’s annual, week-long training in Tallahassee.

The department said, Liberty is vaccinated against rattlesnake bites, but the vaccine doesn’t protect against cottonmouths, which is the type of snake the department said sunk its fangs into poor Liberty.

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

In photos posted by the department, bite marks could be seen on Liberty’s paw as well as swelling.

“Thanks to immediate medical attention and antivenom, Liberty is recovering with her partner, Det. Moyett by her side,” read one post. “Once back home in Bradenton, Liberty will receive follow-up care from her local vet.”

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

Follow-up pictures showed Liberty sporting sunglasses as she received laser treatment to help her heal. Officials said in the post, “Liberty should be as good as new in no time.”

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

The department’s Facebook page has been flooded with comments of well-wishes for a full recovery.