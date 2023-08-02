[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.]

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person believed to have stolen from several home improvement stores on the city’s east and west sides.

The suspect appears to have jaw-length brown hair and glasses. The suspect was seen in a July 11 theft wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt featuring painter Bob Ross from the TV show “The Joy of Painting” — with lettering reading “Happy Trees” — and a blue cap.

The suspect appears in other surveillance photos wearing a denim jacket and an orange cap, and also in a dark-colored hoodie with a light-colored cap.

(Willoughby Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect or the thefts is asked to call Willoughby detectives at 440-953-4210.