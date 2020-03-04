Police: Dispute between Akron woman and her daughter turns deadly

AKRON (WJW)-Akron police are investigating a deadly dispute involving a woman and her 19-year-old daughter.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Scudder Avenue Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Brenda Powell with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Brenda’s 19-year-old daughter assaulted her mother during an argument. According to authorities, Brenda was stabbed during the dispute. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she passed away.

Her daughter, Sydney Powell, was also injured and taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment.

Sydney Powell has been charged with murder. She remains hospitalized at this time.

