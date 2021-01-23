Police direct traffic as long lines form for vaccination clinic in North Ridgeville

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss extending Ohio’s curfew in the video above.*

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Long lines are forming as people wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the fire department in North Ridgeville.

Officers had to close down Ranger Way at Center Ridge Road to help alleviate traffic, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

“We are doing the best we can to get traffic moving but as of this moment we have few options. If you are coming out, please be patient and please do not block intersections, including those at the Academic Center due to them having events all day.”

The vaccination clinic is expected to close at 4 p.m. today. Patients were required to make appointments in advance. Walk-ins are not allowed.