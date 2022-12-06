NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — North Ridgeville police are investigating a double stabbing that took place Tuesday evening at a residence on Amber Way.

North Ridgeville Detective Greg Petek confirmed to the Fox 8 I-Team that an adult female suspect has been detained.

Police sources say an elderly couple were taken to the hospital following the incident, however, their condition is not known at this time.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.