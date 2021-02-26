Police department mourns K-9 officer shot, killed on the job

K-9 Luna – Courtesy: Duluth Police Dept.

DULUTH, Minn. (WJW) — A police department in Minnesota is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to a residence for reports of a domestic incident on Thursday night.

Upon arrival, police discovered the suspect had felony warrants. He reportedly refused to surrender to authorities.

K-9 Luna was sent into the residence to apprehend the suspect. Police say that’s when the suspect fired shots at her.

Officers returned fire, retreated from the home, and set up a perimeter to contain the scene. There is no evidence that the suspect was shot.

Police say the suspect continues to be armed, dangerous, and uncooperative. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, the Duluth Police Department reports that K-9 Luna passed away at the emergency veterinary clinic.

Luna was the department’s first female K-9 officer. Police say she was good at tracking trails, as well as blazing them. She was a dual-purpose dog, certified for patrol work and narcotics detection.