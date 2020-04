TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJW) — It’s sometimes tempting not to get dressed for the day while we’re all at home on quarantine.

But heading outside to get the mail sans pants?

It’s apparantly a problem in a small town in Maryland called Taneytown.

The Taneytownn Police Department issued the following warning on Facebook Tuesday:

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

The town has a population of under 7,000