CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police cruiser was involved in a two-car crash on East 9th Street at Carnegie Avenue early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police dispatch says the police car was headed to another crash that happened on the I-90 Innerbelt.

No one was injured in the crash on East 9th, dispatch says. Carnegie was closed for crash cleanup.

The scene has since been cleared.