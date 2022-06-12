NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — When two horses went on the run Saturday morning, North Ridgeville police officers were on the case.

The pair of horses were reportedly spotted walking down the middle of the road in a local neighborhood.

“Our resident WACO (Weird Animal Call Officer), John Metzo, was 1 minute away,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “With the help of his apprentice, Officer Brandon Kjaer, and a small rope and two dog leashes, both fugitive horses were taken into custody.”

Photo courtesy North Ridgeville police department/Facebook

Nearby residents reportedly helped keep the horses fed with apples and carrots until the animals’ owner was found and they were taken home.

It was not known how the horses got out in the first place.

“Rest easy citizens,” the department wrote. “The wild horses are no longer terrorizing Ridgefield.”