COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are still searching for a woman that has been missing for more than three days.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

25-year-old Amina Alhaj-Omar, an Ohio State student, has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen on that day near Interstate 270 and U.S.-23 on the south side of the city. Police said they found her car abandoned in the area with minor damage.

Alhaj-Omar is considered to be a high-risk, endangered missing person that is believed to be armed.

In a Wednesday morning press conference, CPD Sergeant Joe Albert says police obtained surveillance video from a BP gas station just south of I-270 that shows her in the store at 4:30 a.m. Police added she was seen with two kitchen knives before walking off the property a little after 6 a.m.

Surveillance photo of 25-year-old Amina Alhaj-Omar inside a BP gas station store on Saturday, June 10 at 4:36 a.m. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

In addition, police have received calls on Tuesday and Wednesday of possible sighting, including at a quarry nearby where workers called police saying a woman was trespassing. The last possible sighting was near a Walmart on the 3500 block of South High Street. CPD’s active search is focused on south Columbus.

Police say Alhaj-Omar is 5 feet 2 and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Columbus police warned anyone who spots Alhaj-Omar to not approach her, and to instead call them at 614-645-4624.