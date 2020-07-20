Police continue search for driver who hit and killed motorcyclist in Cleveland, asking for public’s help

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the Cleveland Division of Police continues its search for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on July 1, they are once again asking for the public’s help.

The crash, which occurred around 2:25 a.m. at Corlett Avenue and East 130th Street, involved a 29-year-old man riding a motorcycle getting struck by an SUV that fled the scene.

Police are now releasing the name of the victim, who died from the crash, as Devin J. Isom.

The suspect’s unknown vehicle is described as silver or light colored and may have noticeable damage, mostly to the right passenger side, and accident investigators are on the lookout.

Any person with information regarding the incident should call investigators at 216-623-5295 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

