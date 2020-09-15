Police: Cleveland woman shot, killed in dispute over dogs, suspected neighbor arrested

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An 80-year-old man was arrested after being suspected of shooting and killing his 68-year-old neighbor Monday, the Cleveland Police Department reports.

Police were called around 5:20 p.m. Monday, after animal control reported that a woman had been shot at the 9300 block of Gorman Avenue. The woman was found with gunshot wounds lying in a front lawn. The woman was pronounced dead once emergency responders took her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Upon investigation, homicide detectives said that the woman’s 80-year-old neighbor was arguing with another neighbor regarding their dogs. The victim reportedly attempted to break up the disagreement and that’s when the suspect shot her multiple times. He reportedly went back into his home following the shooting.

The man reportedly did not resist arrest, and went with officers without incident.

Police continue to investigate the matter. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to the police.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: