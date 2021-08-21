Police: Cleveland shooting leaves one dead, one injured on east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police officers were called to the east side early Saturday morning after a shooting left one injured and another dead.

Cleveland EMS reportedly pronounced a 32-year-old man dead at the scene of East 93rd Street around 2:15 a.m. Another victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Detectives working the case determined that the two victims were traveling in a car when two other vehicles came around them and they were shot at. The victim who was taken to the hospital was reportedly found collapsed in a nearby field.

The suspected vehicles reportedly left the area and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to reach out.