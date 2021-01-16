Police: Cleveland EMS workers robbed at gunpoint, two juveniles arrested

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after two EMS workers were allegedly robbed at gunpoint around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the department, it happened as they were leaving Emergency Medical Services Station 42 located off Stickney Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the employees has just gotten off work and had started their cars to warm up. When they came back outside, they found three juveniles inside one of the cars attempting to steal it.

Police said a struggle ensued and one of the juveniles pulled out a gun. That juvenile then ran off and the other two were caught.

Both EMS workers suffered minor injuries. The juveniles arrested are 13 and 14 years old. The third juvenile wanted by police is around the same age.