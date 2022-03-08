Police chief of Cuyahoga County’s smallest village makes more than many Ohio sheriffs

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered what the village of Linndale has been hiding in a town notorious for sending tickets to drivers from speed cameras.

The I-Team sent public record requests to Linndale officials since November, asking how much elected leaders and employees of Cuyahoga County’s smallest village earn a year.

Officials did not release the information, so in January, we filed a complaint in the Ohio Court of Claims asking for help to obtain the public records.

Last week, we received the information.

Linndale, has a population of 160 people. The village collects millions of dollars from traffic camera tickets a year.

The police chief of the tiny village, Timothy Franczak, earns $78,000 a year.

“I was dumbfounded when you provided me with that information,” said Rob Slattery, a community activist.

The Linndale police chief makes more than dozens of county sheriffs in Ohio, including the sheriff in Ashland County.

He also earns more than the police chief in Girard, which is a city in Trumbull County with a population of 9,400.



“They’ve made a mockery of this and a joke of this,” Slattery said.

The clerk earns $47,000 a year and the Linndale mayor receives two salaries. She earns one salary under administration and one under safety. She makes a total of $43,000 annually.

We asked if any officials wanted to discuss the story with us and the law director emailed us saying, “The chief is full time and the mayor is on duty ‘24/7.'”