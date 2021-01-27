Police chief: Man told family member he killed a woman he met in an Ashland bar

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Ashland may have been killed by a man she met at an Ashland bar.

The FOX 8 I-Team first reported a woman’s body was found off of County Road 1095.

According to a press release, a person called Ashland police dispatch around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday and reported that a male family member told him he had picked up a woman in an Ashland bar and then killed her.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Ashland police received a report of a female resident who was missing from Mansfield, Ohio.

She was last seen at a bar in Ashland the evening of January 25.

Police say the man was found in Cleveland. He has not been identified because he has not been charged.

The woman whose body was found has not been identified.

