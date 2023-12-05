EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Missouri (WJW) – On Thanksgiving, officers in Missouri found themselves involved in a bizarre pursuit of a truck hauling a large mobile home.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver refused to stop.
In the post, officers said, “It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house!”
According to commentary in the video from Police Sgt. Kyle Craven, officers suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
The driver was eventually taken into custody.