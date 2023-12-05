EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Missouri (WJW) – On Thanksgiving, officers in Missouri found themselves involved in a bizarre pursuit of a truck hauling a large mobile home.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver refused to stop.



Credit: Excelsior Springs Police Department via Storyful

Credit: Excelsior Springs Police Department via Storyful

In the post, officers said, “It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house!”

According to commentary in the video from Police Sgt. Kyle Craven, officers suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was eventually taken into custody.