MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A high-speed chase that started in Parma ended in a crash in Maple Heights early Thursday.

The crash happened at just before 2:30 a.m.

The chase started in Parma and continued onto Interstate 480, hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The crash occurred at Broadway Avenue and Libby Road in Maple Heights.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

It’s also unknown why the chase started.