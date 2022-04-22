CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man is in custody after investigators say he led them on a chase that ended with a stand-off in Cleveland.

It started Friday afternoon when Euclid police saw a black Nissan SUV that they believed may be the suspect vehicle in a viral video of two men pointing guns at a Cleveland police officer.

According to Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Euclid police started to pursue the vehicle but called off the chase around Martin Luther King due to dangerous conditions.

Investigators say a police helicopter was then put in the air and noticed the vehicle driving recklessly, despite no cruisers following behind it.

Santiago says the chopper pilot alerted police around 5:05 p.m. that the suspects ditched the car, fled on foot and at least one man ran into a home in the 6900 block of Colfax Avenue in Cleveland.

According to investigators, state troopers and Cleveland police surrounded the home. There was a woman, two children and a dog that ran out of the front door of the house and told police a man had run inside.

Santiago says the man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Investigators didn’t find anyone else inside.

Police have not confirmed if the vehicle was the one involved in the viral video. They are still investigating.

The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen out of Beachwood, investigators say.