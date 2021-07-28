Police chase leads to crash in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital after East Cleveland Police say he led officers on a chase Wednesday morning.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, a driver fled from officers who attempted to stop him for speeding.

Police say the driver crossed over Noble Road on Nela Center, went airborne for a moment and never regained control before striking a tree.

The driver was taken to University Hospitals after the crash.

Police say he had crack cocaine in the vehicle. The driver also had several traffic warrants and an APA warrant for a parole violation, police say.