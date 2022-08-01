PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.

According to Parma Police, officers were chasing the 25-year-old man on a motorcycle who was driving recklessly on Tiedeman Road.

Police say the suspect then hit another vehicle that was exiting I-480 westbound.

The suspect suffered life-threatening injures, while the female driving the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.