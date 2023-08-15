GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A police chase in Garfield Heights ended shortly after the suspect’s vehicle hit a pole.

The chase that started shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15 came to an end in Cleveland, near the intersection of Grand Division Blvd. and E. 90th Street.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo



Police say the suspect crashed the car and then tried to run from the scene, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The suspect was checked at the scene by medics for minor injuries.

It’s not clear what started the chase.