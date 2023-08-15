GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A police chase in Garfield Heights ended shortly after the suspect’s vehicle hit a pole.
The chase that started shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15 came to an end in Cleveland, near the intersection of Grand Division Blvd. and E. 90th Street.
Police say the suspect crashed the car and then tried to run from the scene, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
The suspect was checked at the scene by medics for minor injuries.
It’s not clear what started the chase.