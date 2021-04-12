Police chase ends when semi-truck driver blocks intersection to stop suspect

POMONA, Calif. (KTLA) – A nearly two-hour pursuit ended in Pomona, California, on April 6, after the driver crashed into a big rig whose driver had deliberately blocked an intersection to stop him.

The driver involved in the chase was identified as 35-year-old Michael Caleb Reed, who authorities had earlier this month identified as a parolee wanted on suspicion of carjacking and evasion, the U.S. Marshals told KGET.

The chase started around 5 p.m., with at least six sheriff’s patrol units chasing the pickup truck.

The truck was going in the opposite direction of traffic, driving through red lights and got into at least one collision on surface streets in Pomona, then continued on.

The driver could be seen throwing something out of the pickup around 6:50 p.m.

The truck went into a shopping center parking lot, hitting another truck then continued on. The driver then returned to the same parking lot minutes later, drove through it and turned into the street when it crashed into the semi-truck just before 7 p.m.

“I was thinking just to block the intersection so he cannot pass,” the big rig driver, Ahmed Shaaban, later told KTLA. “I did not think he would gun his truck the way he did. … He hit me pretty hard.”

In images from the crash scene, airbags of the vehicle appeared to be deployed, and a passenger was seen hanging their arms and head out the window.

The driver eventually got out of the car and crawled toward deputies. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.

Reed has a lengthy criminal history and has had past arrests for rape, burglary, possession of a firearm, and DUI. Last year Reed was arrested following a pursuit in Northern California where a Eureka police officer crashed a patrol car and was injured.