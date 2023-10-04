PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Two people are in police custody after a police chase started in Parma and ended with a four-car crash in Cleveland.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a car that Parma police were chasing crashed into three other vehicles at Pearl Road, near Stanford Avenue.

One of those vehicles was occupied and the driver had to be taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. The suspect in the incident took off on foot, but was arrested after a short foot chase and also had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Then, a second driver, in another car, was also arrested after driving around police vehicles and onto the scene. That driver was suspected of being intoxicated, according to officials.

Just over a month ago, FOX 8 reported that Cleveland leaders wanted to meet with Parma police about the number of times their officers chase vehicles into Cleveland.

It’s not clear what started this most recent chase.