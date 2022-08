LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.

The chase took place around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle rolled over along I-90, near State Route 611.

The vehicle then caught on fire. There has been no word yet on injuries or charges.