GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A police chase in Garfield Heights ended in a fiery crash.

According to officials, Garfield Heights police were pursuing a suspect for a traffic violation when the car crashed into a tree on E. 131st Street. The car then caught on fire.

A passenger was hurt and taken into custody, but the driver fled on foot.

A K9 was brought in to help police search for the driver. There’s been no updated word on if the suspect was found.